3610 Stonehaven Drive.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this fantastic rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with brand new customized kitchen cabinetry, two new updated bathrooms, new refinished wood floors and new 6" panel doors and some new thermal windows. The large living room & separate dining room with beautiful wood floor meets you as you walk in the door. The master bedroom suite is to the left, away from the other bedrooms. The unique open floor plan has the kitchen in the center of the home. The inviting, bright family room has an oversized sliding glass door that leads to the patio & level backyard. The full lower level has the beginnings of a finish. Main floor laundry. This can be a great home for you.