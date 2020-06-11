All apartments in Florissant
3610 Stonehaven Drive.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

3610 Stonehaven Drive

3610 Stonehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Stonehaven Drive, Florissant, MO 63033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this fantastic rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with brand new customized kitchen cabinetry, two new updated bathrooms, new refinished wood floors and new 6" panel doors and some new thermal windows. The large living room & separate dining room with beautiful wood floor meets you as you walk in the door. The master bedroom suite is to the left, away from the other bedrooms. The unique open floor plan has the kitchen in the center of the home. The inviting, bright family room has an oversized sliding glass door that leads to the patio & level backyard. The full lower level has the beginnings of a finish. Main floor laundry. This can be a great home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3610 Stonehaven Drive have any available units?
3610 Stonehaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florissant, MO.
What amenities does 3610 Stonehaven Drive have?
Some of 3610 Stonehaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Stonehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Stonehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Stonehaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Stonehaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florissant.
Does 3610 Stonehaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Stonehaven Drive offers parking.
Does 3610 Stonehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Stonehaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Stonehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 3610 Stonehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Stonehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 3610 Stonehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Stonehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Stonehaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Stonehaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Stonehaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

