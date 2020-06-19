2055 Splendor Dr.

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage. Eat in kitchen features ship lap and appliances; refrigerator, wall over, gas cook top and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups. Brand new HVAC and roof! Fenced back yard and unbeatable parking! one car-car port AND an extra large 2 car garage! Don't let this house pass you by! Pets allowed with additional fees. Applicants required to provide proof of income showing at least 3 times the monthly rent in combined, gross household income. Credit and Background screening to follow. Apply online at www.NobleRealtySTL.com



(RLNE5744797)