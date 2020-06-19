All apartments in Florissant
2055 Splendor Dr.

2055 Splendor Drive · (314) 225-0280
Location

2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO 63031
Flamingo Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2055 Splendor Dr. · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage. Eat in kitchen features ship lap and appliances; refrigerator, wall over, gas cook top and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups. Brand new HVAC and roof! Fenced back yard and unbeatable parking! one car-car port AND an extra large 2 car garage! Don't let this house pass you by! Pets allowed with additional fees. Applicants required to provide proof of income showing at least 3 times the monthly rent in combined, gross household income. Credit and Background screening to follow. Apply online at www.NobleRealtySTL.com

(RLNE5744797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

