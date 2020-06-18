16 Saint Laurence Dr.

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath home in Florissant - Big Windows - Fireplace - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow.. Laminate floors and newer carpeting. Eat in kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, electric range, microwave and refrigerator. Beautiful working stone fireplace. This home does not have a basement. Partial fenced yard with covered patio and one car garage. Washer dryer hookups for stack-able laundry. Lots of natural light from the large windows. Clean, spacious, and ready for you to call home! Occupancy max 5 people.



Pets under 25 pounds only.



This beautiful home will not last long!



Call Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment TODAY!



314-675-0470 ext 826 or call Susan at 314-220-5634 to schedule an appointment



Sewer is included in the price of the rent.



This is a non-smoking home.



Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.



For Approval:



- Credit Check Ran

- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report

- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion

and are making payments.

- Rental History Verification will be completed

- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent

- No evictions in the last 2 years

Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half

- Criminal History check will be ran

- No felonies in the last 5 years

- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime

- No sex offenders

- Security deposit starts at one months rent and can increase depending on credit and rental history.



Once Approved and For Move In:



- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order

- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required

- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in

- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance



Pet Policy:



- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy

- No pets larger than 25 pounds.



Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.



(RLNE5699305)