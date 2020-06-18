All apartments in Florissant
16 Saint Laurence Dr.

16 St Laurence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO 63031

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Florissant - Big Windows - Fireplace - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow.. Laminate floors and newer carpeting. Eat in kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, electric range, microwave and refrigerator. Beautiful working stone fireplace. This home does not have a basement. Partial fenced yard with covered patio and one car garage. Washer dryer hookups for stack-able laundry. Lots of natural light from the large windows. Clean, spacious, and ready for you to call home! Occupancy max 5 people.

Pets under 25 pounds only.

This beautiful home will not last long!

Call Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment TODAY!

314-675-0470 ext 826 or call Susan at 314-220-5634 to schedule an appointment

Sewer is included in the price of the rent.

This is a non-smoking home.

Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months rent and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy
- No pets larger than 25 pounds.

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

(RLNE5699305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Saint Laurence Dr. have any available units?
16 Saint Laurence Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florissant, MO.
What amenities does 16 Saint Laurence Dr. have?
Some of 16 Saint Laurence Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Saint Laurence Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Saint Laurence Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Saint Laurence Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Saint Laurence Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florissant.
Does 16 Saint Laurence Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 16 Saint Laurence Dr. does offer parking.
Does 16 Saint Laurence Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Saint Laurence Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Saint Laurence Dr. have a pool?
No, 16 Saint Laurence Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Saint Laurence Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16 Saint Laurence Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Saint Laurence Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Saint Laurence Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Saint Laurence Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Saint Laurence Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
