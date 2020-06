Amenities

Great location! 5 unit strip mall with available room for your business and plenty of customer parking. This property is located on a high visibility intersection as well as high traffic counts. Single story building with lots of parking.Possibilities are only limited by your imagination. UNIT 378 has 1725 Square feet of space to lease however can be combined with adjacent unit for a total of 3450 square feet of retail or office space.