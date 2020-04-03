All apartments in Festus
207 South Second Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

207 South Second Street

207 S 2nd St · (636) 931-9100
Location

207 S 2nd St, Festus, MO 63028

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location!!! Captivating commercial space is available in the center of downtown Festus Main Street with plenty of space and lots of potential. Easy access, high visibility. The unit is within walking distance of restaurants, bars, hair salon, postal office, local services and much more. Plenty of parking for guests, clients and staff in the lighted parking lot right out front. This well designed unit has 1 large open floor plan office, a bathroom, a storage room with an additional sink, and utilities room. With natural sunlight, it is ideal for a friendly working environment and newer paint! This has so much potential to what it could be. It's just waiting for the right "boss". Come check it out and make your entrepreneurship dream come true!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

