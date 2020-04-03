207 South Second Street

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! Captivating commercial space is available in the center of downtown Festus Main Street with plenty of space and lots of potential. Easy access, high visibility. The unit is within walking distance of restaurants, bars, hair salon, postal office, local services and much more. Plenty of parking for guests, clients and staff in the lighted parking lot right out front. This well designed unit has 1 large open floor plan office, a bathroom, a storage room with an additional sink, and utilities room. With natural sunlight, it is ideal for a friendly working environment and newer paint! This has so much potential to what it could be. It's just waiting for the right "boss". Come check it out and make your entrepreneurship dream come true!!