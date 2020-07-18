550 N Elizabeth Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Stunning 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home in Ferguson! Featuring a huge partially finished basement and an attached garage with a total livable area of 955sqft. The living room features a brick-surrounded fireplace. Kitchen and bathroom will be remodeled. A French walk-out door to the terrific sun room. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in the basement. Enjoy the refreshing outdoors with the large level lot including a big fenced in backyard.



$25 pet fee per month per pet.



We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.



No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.