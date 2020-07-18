All apartments in Ferguson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

550 N Elizabeth Ave

550 North Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

550 North Elizabeth Avenue, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Stunning 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home in Ferguson! Featuring a huge partially finished basement and an attached garage with a total livable area of 955sqft. The living room features a brick-surrounded fireplace. Kitchen and bathroom will be remodeled. A French walk-out door to the terrific sun room. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in the basement. Enjoy the refreshing outdoors with the large level lot including a big fenced in backyard.

$25 pet fee per month per pet.

We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 N Elizabeth Ave have any available units?
550 N Elizabeth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferguson, MO.
What amenities does 550 N Elizabeth Ave have?
Some of 550 N Elizabeth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 N Elizabeth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
550 N Elizabeth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 N Elizabeth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 N Elizabeth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 550 N Elizabeth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 550 N Elizabeth Ave offers parking.
Does 550 N Elizabeth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 N Elizabeth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 N Elizabeth Ave have a pool?
No, 550 N Elizabeth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 550 N Elizabeth Ave have accessible units?
No, 550 N Elizabeth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 550 N Elizabeth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 N Elizabeth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 N Elizabeth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 N Elizabeth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
