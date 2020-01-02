All apartments in Ferguson
114 Paul Ave RVA-063
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

114 Paul Ave RVA-063

114 Paul Ave · (314) 738-9784
Location

114 Paul Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
114 Paul Ave ~ Spacious Ferguson Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 3BD/1BA, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, shed, partially fenced back yard, near the interstates, shopping, school districts and more. First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate.

No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.

(RLNE5855270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 have any available units?
114 Paul Ave RVA-063 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 have?
Some of 114 Paul Ave RVA-063's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 currently offering any rent specials?
114 Paul Ave RVA-063 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 is pet friendly.
Does 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 offer parking?
Yes, 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 does offer parking.
Does 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 have a pool?
No, 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 does not have a pool.
Does 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 have accessible units?
No, 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Paul Ave RVA-063 does not have units with air conditioning.
