348 Holmes Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:52 PM

348 Holmes Street

348 Holmes · (913) 802-6533
Location

348 Holmes, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Holmes Street have any available units?
348 Holmes Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 348 Holmes Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 Holmes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Holmes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Holmes Street is pet friendly.
Does 348 Holmes Street offer parking?
No, 348 Holmes Street does not offer parking.
Does 348 Holmes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Holmes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Holmes Street have a pool?
No, 348 Holmes Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 Holmes Street have accessible units?
No, 348 Holmes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Holmes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Holmes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Holmes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Holmes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
