106 Apartments for rent in Des Peres, MO with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Des Peres
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1207 Folger Avenue
1207 Folger Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1464 sqft
This three bedroom home features shining wood floors throughout! Very large and open floor plan with tons of updates! Nice kitchen that opens up to the dining room. Awesome deck extends out to the large backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1746 Carman Ridge
1746 Carman Ridge Ct, St. Louis County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2781 sqft
Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quite cul de sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors. 2 story great room with gas fireplace and a large wall of windows with spectacular views.

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
145 Hawthorne Est
145 Hawthorne Estates, Town and Country, MO
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
6264 sqft
LEASE Opportunity. Spacious, majestic, elegant all brick home in quiet, lush, green setting ideally located close to highways, hospitals and shopping. Gorgeous 2-sty entry, large chandelier and dramatic wrap-around stairs up to a 2nd sty walkway.
Results within 5 miles of Des Peres
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1228 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
1 Unit Available
652 Emerson Road
652 Emerson Road, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1017 sqft
Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Lake on White Road
1 Unit Available
14243 Finger Lake Drive
14243 Finger Lake Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3071 sqft
Don’t miss this opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath “move & live in” ready.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
85 May Valley
85 May Valley Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bed ranch in Fenton now available for lease! Nice updates throughout including kitchen and baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
12305 Conway Road
12305 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1883 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath full masonry ranch on almost an acre lot and next door to Conway Park. This home has much to offer: beautiful hardwood floors, see-through gas fireplace between living room & den, formal dining room, and sunroom.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
9838 Madison Avenue
9838 Madison Avenue, Rock Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1960 sqft
WONDERFULLY RENOVATED HOME - JUST COMPLETED! Beautifully refinished wood floors. Striking kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry, handsome granite counters, & custom glass tile back-splash.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
1103 North Rock Hill
1103 North Rock Hill Road, Rock Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Rock Hill! Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen walks into very large dinning room. Updated bathroom. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
353 South Gore Avenue
353 South Gore Avenue, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2882 sqft
Don't miss this rare opportunity to lease this beautiful home located in the wonderful Webster Groves neighborhood!  Super spacious with over 2800 square feet of living space! You will fall in love with the updated eat-in kitchen which includes

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
908 South Taylor Avenue
908 South Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY - RENTAL in KIRKWOOD... Two bedroom, one bath DUPLEX with an oversize concrete driveway for parking and a private basement. Living room is spacious with large picture window.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
738 Woodlawn Avenue
738 Woodlawn Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1268 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This charming updated Kirkwood home has too much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer Pella windows, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, Kitchen is updated with newer appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Des Peres, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Des Peres renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

