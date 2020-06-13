702 Champeix Lane

Amenities

Welcome to this stunning custom home, built in 2017 in an established Creve Coeur neighborhood. This 1.5 story home is immaculate down to the last detail: hardwoods, tray ceilings, beautiful light fixtures, and crown molding throughout! You'll be wowed by the craftsman exterior with stone accents and a 3-car, side-entry garage. The main flr features a lovely dining rm, French doors leading to the office, and living rm with a gas fireplace. The gem of the home is the modern farmhouse kitchen, boasting stylish two-tone cabinets, granite counters, cabinets with organizers, high-end Jenn-Air appliances, tile backsplash, and a view into the vaulted hearth rm with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and the butler's pantry with built-in wine cooler. The master suite is a dream! A half bath and laundry room complete the space. Upstairs are 3 bedrms and 2 bathrms. LL has tons of room for storage! On nearly an acre, moments from Bellerive Country Club, this magnificent home is ready for you!