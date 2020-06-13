All apartments in Creve Coeur
Find more places like 702 Champeix Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Creve Coeur, MO
/
702 Champeix Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:33 PM

702 Champeix Lane

702 Champeix Lane · (314) 775-2707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Creve Coeur
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

702 Champeix Lane, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this stunning custom home, built in 2017 in an established Creve Coeur neighborhood. This 1.5 story home is immaculate down to the last detail: hardwoods, tray ceilings, beautiful light fixtures, and crown molding throughout! You'll be wowed by the craftsman exterior with stone accents and a 3-car, side-entry garage. The main flr features a lovely dining rm, French doors leading to the office, and living rm with a gas fireplace. The gem of the home is the modern farmhouse kitchen, boasting stylish two-tone cabinets, granite counters, cabinets with organizers, high-end Jenn-Air appliances, tile backsplash, and a view into the vaulted hearth rm with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and the butler's pantry with built-in wine cooler. The master suite is a dream! A half bath and laundry room complete the space. Upstairs are 3 bedrms and 2 bathrms. LL has tons of room for storage! On nearly an acre, moments from Bellerive Country Club, this magnificent home is ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Champeix Lane have any available units?
702 Champeix Lane has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 Champeix Lane have?
Some of 702 Champeix Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Champeix Lane currently offering any rent specials?
702 Champeix Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Champeix Lane pet-friendly?
No, 702 Champeix Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Creve Coeur.
Does 702 Champeix Lane offer parking?
Yes, 702 Champeix Lane does offer parking.
Does 702 Champeix Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Champeix Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Champeix Lane have a pool?
No, 702 Champeix Lane does not have a pool.
Does 702 Champeix Lane have accessible units?
No, 702 Champeix Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Champeix Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Champeix Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Champeix Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Champeix Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 702 Champeix Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct
Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Similar Pages

Creve Coeur 1 BedroomsCreve Coeur 2 Bedrooms
Creve Coeur Apartments with ParkingCreve Coeur Pet Friendly Places
Creve Coeur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL
Bridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Creve Coeur

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity