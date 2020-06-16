All apartments in Creve Coeur
12305 Conway Road

12305 Conway Road · (314) 983-0788
Location

12305 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1883 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath full masonry ranch on almost an acre lot and next door to Conway Park. This home has much to offer: beautiful hardwood floors, see-through gas fireplace between living room & den, formal dining room, and sunroom. Two car side entry garage and a huge basement with plenty of room for storage. The large eat-in kitchen has a smooth top range, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The house sits a good distance off the street and you won't have to worry about the long driveway when it snows because it will be plowed by the subdivision association. Excellent central location with easy access to Highways 40 & 270. Parkway Central School District. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pet friendly - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12305 Conway Road have any available units?
12305 Conway Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12305 Conway Road have?
Some of 12305 Conway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12305 Conway Road currently offering any rent specials?
12305 Conway Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12305 Conway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12305 Conway Road is pet friendly.
Does 12305 Conway Road offer parking?
Yes, 12305 Conway Road does offer parking.
Does 12305 Conway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12305 Conway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12305 Conway Road have a pool?
No, 12305 Conway Road does not have a pool.
Does 12305 Conway Road have accessible units?
No, 12305 Conway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12305 Conway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12305 Conway Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12305 Conway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12305 Conway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
