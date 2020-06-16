12305 Conway Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath full masonry ranch on almost an acre lot and next door to Conway Park. This home has much to offer: beautiful hardwood floors, see-through gas fireplace between living room & den, formal dining room, and sunroom. Two car side entry garage and a huge basement with plenty of room for storage. The large eat-in kitchen has a smooth top range, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The house sits a good distance off the street and you won't have to worry about the long driveway when it snows because it will be plowed by the subdivision association. Excellent central location with easy access to Highways 40 & 270. Parkway Central School District. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pet friendly - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet.