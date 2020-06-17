967 Sanders

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Other features include: Washer & dryer, back patio with spacious fenced in yard, 1 car garage, extra storage and newer windows. Please note: This home does not have a basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets preferred but may be considered with owner approval and an additional pet deposit. Home is ready for an immediate move in. Don't wait before it is too late....this one will go quick!