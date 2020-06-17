All apartments in Crestwood
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

967 Sanders

967 Sanders Drive · No Longer Available
Location

967 Sanders Drive, Crestwood, MO 63126
Crestwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Other features include: Washer & dryer, back patio with spacious fenced in yard, 1 car garage, extra storage and newer windows. Please note: This home does not have a basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets preferred but may be considered with owner approval and an additional pet deposit. Home is ready for an immediate move in. Don't wait before it is too late....this one will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Sanders have any available units?
967 Sanders doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crestwood, MO.
What amenities does 967 Sanders have?
Some of 967 Sanders's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Sanders currently offering any rent specials?
967 Sanders isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Sanders pet-friendly?
Yes, 967 Sanders is pet friendly.
Does 967 Sanders offer parking?
Yes, 967 Sanders does offer parking.
Does 967 Sanders have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 967 Sanders offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Sanders have a pool?
No, 967 Sanders does not have a pool.
Does 967 Sanders have accessible units?
No, 967 Sanders does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Sanders have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Sanders has units with dishwashers.
Does 967 Sanders have units with air conditioning?
No, 967 Sanders does not have units with air conditioning.
