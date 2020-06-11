All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:41 AM

9722 Wilderness Battle Drive

9722 Wilderness Battle Drive · (314) 775-2707
Location

9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO 63123
Concord

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St. Louis County Library branch. This home features a spacious, open layout that's perfect for entertaining! The living room, dining room, and kitchen make up the first floor, all with laminate flooring and 9' ceilings. The kitchen has a center island with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and the family foyer includes the pantry, half bathroom, and access to the back porch and garage. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, all with walk-in closets and bathrooms of their own! Notice the convenience of second-floor laundry! The finished basement adds plenty of living space with a fourth bathroom and family room! Don't miss out on this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive have any available units?
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive have?
Some of 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive does offer parking.
Does 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive have a pool?
No, 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive have accessible units?
No, 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9722 Wilderness Battle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
