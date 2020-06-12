/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, MO
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.
Concord
1 Unit Available
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St.
Concord
1 Unit Available
10832 Three Court
10832 Three Court Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
No Fault to Landlord. Occupancy Inspection is done and Home is ready for new Tenants. Well maintain 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced in back yard. Wood Floors on main Floor and separate dining.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Green Park
1 Unit Available
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
524 N Laclede Station Rd 1ST FLOOR
524 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 BEDRROOM APPARTMENT IN WEBSTER GROVES - Property Id: 134987 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor unit remodeled 4 yrs ago .
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9663 Yorkshire Estates Dr
9663 Yorkshire Estates Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Three bedroom in Crestwood - Property Id: 283137 three bedroom, two baths, family room,fenced yard, 2 car garage, three season porch, clean! freshly painted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1323 Honeywood Dr
1323 Honeywood Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
3 Bed RTO Lindbergh Schools - Property Id: 265373 Call/text Jason at 314-223-7451 for your showing! THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9601 Twincrest Dr.
9601 Twincrest Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Nice House for Rent in Crestwood - This three bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning, carpeting throughout. The kitchen was updated three years ago and has a stove and refrigerator.
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4108 Davis St
4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123 MOVE IN SPECIAL-LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th! AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month.
1 Unit Available
273 Green Jade Estates Drive
273 Green Jade Estates Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1484 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Lindenwood Park
1 Unit Available
6331 Mardel Avenue
6331 Mardel Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to Rent in the Popular Lindenwood Park area. Old Word charm with updates. Hardwoods throughout.Lots of closets.Stained glass windows with all the period woodwork set in a natural light.
Lemay
1 Unit Available
9838 Sadie Ave
9838 Sadie Avenue, Lemay, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath and 968 sqft house in St Louis! Featuring spread out both inside and outside with a fully fenced in spacious back yard.
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
9838 Madison Avenue
9838 Madison Avenue, Rock Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1960 sqft
WONDERFULLY RENOVATED HOME - JUST COMPLETED! Beautifully refinished wood floors. Striking kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry, handsome granite counters, & custom glass tile back-splash.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7380 Marietta Avenue
7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District.
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
1103 North Rock Hill
1103 North Rock Hill Road, Rock Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Rock Hill! Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen walks into very large dinning room. Updated bathroom. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash.
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
353 South Gore Avenue
353 South Gore Avenue, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2882 sqft
Don't miss this rare opportunity to lease this beautiful home located in the wonderful Webster Groves neighborhood! Super spacious with over 2800 square feet of living space! You will fall in love with the updated eat-in kitchen which includes
1 Unit Available
1700
1700 Benton Drive, Jefferson County, MO
This BRAND NEW construction home features three bedrooms and two baths and a great open floor plan making this home live large.Stainless Steel appliances and a neutral color palette round out the features of this home perfectly.
