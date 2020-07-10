/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Concord, MO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
23 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,373
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
3 Units Available
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
ReNew Cross Creek offers spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in St. Louiss South County neighborhood of Mehlville.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
526 Oak St
526 Oak Street, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Cozy little home in Webster Groves - Property Id: 145945 Cozy little home in a beautiful neighborhood, right across the street from a great little park and just two minutes from Historical Webster Groves shops and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
4619 Heidelberg Avenue
4619 Heidelberg Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
972 sqft
Freshly Updated 1+ Bedroom Home - Well maintained and freshly updated single family home. A very large modern kitchen complete with a tiled back splash and stainless steel gas range and hood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
1029 Almont Lane
1029 Almont Ln, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
beautiful newly remodeled home. Three bedrooms two bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1029-almont-ln-webster-groves-mo-63119-usa/0b139d2f-2aec-4588-b1f0-f7029a7eb3db No Pets Allowed (RLNE5860505)
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - https://photos.app.goo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rock Hill
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Marlborough
7114 Fernbrook
7114 Fernbrook Drive, Affton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1531 sqft
This great ranch situated at the end of the cul de sac has all the updates and plenty of natural light. Engineered hardwood floors and updated light fixtures throughout the main floor living areas.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Oakville
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton Heights
4933 Loughborough Avenue
4933 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
945 sqft
South City Charmer! Don't miss this opportunity in the highly desirable neighborhood of Princeton Heights! Two bedrooms, one bath, garage space, fenced yard, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Schnucks. Call today for a showing!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
884 Woodridge Drive
884 Woodridge Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Totally updated throughout. Condo is located in the quiet Woodridge Estates Subdivision. Laminate wood floors in lvg/dng and hllwy, bedrooms have carpet. There is a full size family room and laundry Room down stairs.
Results within 10 miles of Concord
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
126 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
