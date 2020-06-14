/
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Concord, MO
$
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$856
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Central West End Historic District
11 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cheltenham
21 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
DeBaliviere Place
1 Unit Available
5656 Waterman Blvd.
5656 Waterman Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Waterman Boulevard Beauty - Property Id: 151880 Spacious and sophisticated all new luxury rehab in historic DeBaliviere. Now offering fully furnished and unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath garden style apartments.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1034 Blendon Pl
1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - 2-3 Bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park Southeast
1 Unit Available
Mangrove Furnished Townhome
4266 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Large 2-bedroom townhome with 2 sitting rooms and large deck in the heart of The Grove! Large kitchen: 2 full bathrooms. Above award-winning restaurant Grace Meat + Three. Shared small fenced backyard with restaurant and Mangrove office.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Gravois Park
1 Unit Available
3630 California Ave
3630 California Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Inclusive - Landlord pays all utilities and fully furnished! (minimum 1 Month booking) Entertain Guests in your Formal Dining Room, Presidential Brothers Table, matching Fine china.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Forest Park Southeast
1 Unit Available
4509 Chouteau Avenue
4509 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Location location location, this fully furnished unit in The Grove is walking distance to forest park, Barnes and children’s hospital, lots of great restaurants and bars in The Grove and Central west end.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Central West End Historic District
1 Unit Available
4909 Laclede Avenue
4909 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1599 sqft
This stunning 20th Floor Unit in the sought after Park East Tower has been completely remodeled and furnished by Jacob Laws Interior Design. (Detailed Description by Jacob Laws available by request).
1 of 8
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
5203 Pattison Avenue
5203 Pattison Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
3/4 furnished and newly renovated 2BR/1Bath loft, complete with queen master bed, full-over-queen bunk bed, (sleeps 4-6), 13 foot high ceilings, all new kitchen appliances, polished concrete counters, slate bathroom, spacious yard, 62" Television,
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
2628 Osage Street - 1
2628 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Stay in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom row-house, located near historic Cherokee Antique Row! You'll enjoy a luxury bathroom, which includes his and her vanities and a massive tub/shower.
