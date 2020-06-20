1231 Creve Coeur Crossing

Amenities

Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms. The spacious kitchen features granite counters tops and updated cabinets! The master suite features an oversized closet and its own private bathroom. Down the hall is the second bedroom that features large closets and plenty of natural light. The additional full bathroom is located right outside second bedroom. Washer and Dryer located in the hall utility closes for easy access to laundry! The covered balcony is great for relaxing and provides an extra storage closet. 2 assigned parking spots, one of the spots is covered. Access to the community swimming pool is a bonus for those hot summer days. Conveniently located near, restaurants, shops, school and major roadways. This one won't last long so schedule your showing today! Sorry, No Pets!