All apartments in Chesterfield
Find more places like 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterfield, MO
/
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:51 PM

1231 Creve Coeur Crossing

1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane · (314) 665-2010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterfield
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit I · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms. The spacious kitchen features granite counters tops and updated cabinets! The master suite features an oversized closet and its own private bathroom. Down the hall is the second bedroom that features large closets and plenty of natural light. The additional full bathroom is located right outside second bedroom. Washer and Dryer located in the hall utility closes for easy access to laundry! The covered balcony is great for relaxing and provides an extra storage closet. 2 assigned parking spots, one of the spots is covered. Access to the community swimming pool is a bonus for those hot summer days. Conveniently located near, restaurants, shops, school and major roadways. This one won't last long so schedule your showing today! Sorry, No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing have any available units?
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing have?
Some of 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing does offer parking.
Does 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing has a pool.
Does 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1231 Creve Coeur Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln
Chesterfield, MO 63017
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017

Similar Pages

Chesterfield 1 BedroomsChesterfield 2 Bedrooms
Chesterfield Apartments with PoolChesterfield Pet Friendly Places
Chesterfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity