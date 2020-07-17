All apartments in Charlack
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:50 PM

2432 Ackerman Avenue

2432 Ackerman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Ackerman Avenue, Charlack, MO 63114
Overland

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities. Remotely allow family members access to the home and save money every month with its smart thermostat. Guard your family and possessions with this state-of-the-art remotely monitored security system.

Section 8 Available.

Large converted single family 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Easy access to I170 and I70. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Off street parking with over 5 parking spaces. Large living and dining area with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with fresh paint throughout. This oversized home won’t last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

