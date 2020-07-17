2432 Ackerman Avenue

Amenities

Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities. Remotely allow family members access to the home and save money every month with its smart thermostat. Guard your family and possessions with this state-of-the-art remotely monitored security system.



Section 8 Available.



Large converted single family 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Easy access to I170 and I70. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Off street parking with over 5 parking spaces. Large living and dining area with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with fresh paint throughout. This oversized home won’t last long.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.