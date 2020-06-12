/
3 bedroom apartments
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgeton, MO
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
11686 Forestel Court
11686 Forestel Court, Maryland Heights, MO
11686 Forestel Court, Maryland Heights, MO
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1656 Carey Ct
1656 Carey Court, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1380 sqft
COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1546 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1296 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
617 Lynn Haven Lane
617 Lynn Haven Lane, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
888 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Hazelwood is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
712 Undercliff Drive
712 Undercliffe Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
712 Undercliffe Drive, Hazelwood, MO
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
755 Tyson Drive
755 Tyson Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
927 sqft
755 Tyson Drive, Florissant, MO
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
2133 Coldbrook Court
2133 Coldbrook Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1015 sqft
2133 Coldbrook Court, St. Louis County, MO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
4400 Gorden Ave
4400 Gordon Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8319 Pepperidge
8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1288 sqft
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
2055 Splendor Dr.
2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Saint Laurence Dr.
16 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
932 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Florissant - Big Windows - Fireplace - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow.. Laminate floors and newer carpeting. Eat in kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, electric range, microwave and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Essex St
2905 Essex Street, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
St Charles! - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. Walk-in to a spacious living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors which flow through the updated kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duchesne Hills
1 Unit Available
140 St. Regis Ln.
140 Saint Regis Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1293 sqft
140 St. Regis Ln. Available 06/26/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
619 Boschert Dr
619 Boschert Drive, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Located in the prestigious Shoal Creek community of Kansas City and only responsibleents away from major highways including 152, 35, and 435, WildOak puts you in the center of Clay county living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown KC
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1450 N New Florissant Rd
1450 North New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1204 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1204 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba SFH in Florissant. All beds/baths on one level.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
580 Saint Gabrielle Dr
580 Saint Gabrielle Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
957 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 957 FSF, 3 bd, 1.5 ba Single Family Home in Florissant. All beds and bath are on one level.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8301 Whitewater Dr
8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
3662 E Edgar Ave
3662 East Edgar Avenue, Bel-Ridge, MO
Are you looking for a house to call home? 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is waiting for you. Owner will consider section 8....3662 E Edgar Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63121.
