1814 Boswell Ave.
1814 Boswell Ave.

1814 Boswell Avenue · (417) 336-1902
Location

1814 Boswell Avenue, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1814 Boswell Ave. · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Luxurious Living - Features, Features, Features! - This house has everything you could ask for! Great view of the City of Branson! Large front porch! Large, spacious rooms, hardwood flooring, beautiful lighting and interior, wonderfully updated! Kitchen is remodeled with gorgeous countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and countertop night lighting. LARGE refrigerator/freezer with many features! Formal dining room, decorative fireplace, plenty of closet space! Walk in pantry, large laundry room, large bedrooms and bathrooms. Both bathrooms have special heaters and night lighting, and one has a large walk in shower with bench and the other has a large sunken tub -great for spa nights! Built in vanity and cabinetry in master bathroom, and his and hers closets in master bedroom with built in entertainment unit and desk. LOTS of driveway space for parking and large, well lit carport attached to the house! No getting caught in the rain! So many more features to list --so little space! Got to see it to believe it!

Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher
**Washer/dryer hook ups
**Fireplace is non-functional and decorative only**

Pet friendly! Smaller pets prefered.

Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over.

Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.

Branson Tri Lakes Property Management
417-336-1902 OR leaseagent@btlpm.com
3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220
Branson, MO 65616
**Office hours: Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**

(RLNE3537923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

