1814 Boswell Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking hot tub

Luxurious Living - Features, Features, Features! - This house has everything you could ask for! Great view of the City of Branson! Large front porch! Large, spacious rooms, hardwood flooring, beautiful lighting and interior, wonderfully updated! Kitchen is remodeled with gorgeous countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and countertop night lighting. LARGE refrigerator/freezer with many features! Formal dining room, decorative fireplace, plenty of closet space! Walk in pantry, large laundry room, large bedrooms and bathrooms. Both bathrooms have special heaters and night lighting, and one has a large walk in shower with bench and the other has a large sunken tub -great for spa nights! Built in vanity and cabinetry in master bathroom, and his and hers closets in master bedroom with built in entertainment unit and desk. LOTS of driveway space for parking and large, well lit carport attached to the house! No getting caught in the rain! So many more features to list --so little space! Got to see it to believe it!



Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher

**Washer/dryer hook ups

**Fireplace is non-functional and decorative only**



Pet friendly! Smaller pets prefered.



Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over.



Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.



Branson Tri Lakes Property Management

417-336-1902 OR leaseagent@btlpm.com

3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220

Branson, MO 65616

**Office hours: Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**



(RLNE3537923)