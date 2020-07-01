All apartments in Blue Springs
141 SE Rose Garden Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

141 SE Rose Garden Lane

141 SW Rose Garden St · No Longer Available
Location

141 SW Rose Garden St, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Attached One Car Garage.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Black Appliances.
Large Living and Dining Area.
Master Bedroom with Attached Bath.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
One Full Guest Bath.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
All Electric Unit

Lee's Summit Schools:
Mason Elementary
Campbell Middle School
Lee's Summit North High School

One small pet allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE5181766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 SE Rose Garden Lane have any available units?
141 SE Rose Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 141 SE Rose Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
141 SE Rose Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 SE Rose Garden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 SE Rose Garden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 141 SE Rose Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 141 SE Rose Garden Lane offers parking.
Does 141 SE Rose Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 SE Rose Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 SE Rose Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 141 SE Rose Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 141 SE Rose Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 141 SE Rose Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 141 SE Rose Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 SE Rose Garden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 SE Rose Garden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 SE Rose Garden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

