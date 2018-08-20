All apartments in Berkeley
8319 Pepperidge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8319 Pepperidge

8319 Pepperidge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO 63134
Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home. You will love the open feel when entering this home! The kitchen includes new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, and new counter tops.The dining area includes a peninsula/ bar for extra eating or work space.
The large living area includes double patio doors. There are lots of windows in this home to allow natural light in, mostly new flooring, and no carpeting. You will enjoy the Master Suite which includes your own private full bath. This home features a carport with lots of outside storage space.

Call Jane at 314-705-2898 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5846922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 Pepperidge have any available units?
8319 Pepperidge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, MO.
What amenities does 8319 Pepperidge have?
Some of 8319 Pepperidge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8319 Pepperidge currently offering any rent specials?
8319 Pepperidge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 Pepperidge pet-friendly?
Yes, 8319 Pepperidge is pet friendly.
Does 8319 Pepperidge offer parking?
Yes, 8319 Pepperidge does offer parking.
Does 8319 Pepperidge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 Pepperidge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 Pepperidge have a pool?
No, 8319 Pepperidge does not have a pool.
Does 8319 Pepperidge have accessible units?
No, 8319 Pepperidge does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 Pepperidge have units with dishwashers?
No, 8319 Pepperidge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 Pepperidge have units with air conditioning?
No, 8319 Pepperidge does not have units with air conditioning.
