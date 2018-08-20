8319 Pepperidge

Amenities

Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home. You will love the open feel when entering this home! The kitchen includes new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, and new counter tops.The dining area includes a peninsula/ bar for extra eating or work space.

The large living area includes double patio doors. There are lots of windows in this home to allow natural light in, mostly new flooring, and no carpeting. You will enjoy the Master Suite which includes your own private full bath. This home features a carport with lots of outside storage space.



Call Jane at 314-705-2898 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5846922)