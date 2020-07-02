All apartments in Bellefontaine Neighbors
9248 Edna St

9248 Edna Street · (314) 942-8497
Location

9248 Edna Street, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO 63137
Bellefontaine

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9248 Edna St is a house in St. Louis, MO 63137. This 985 square foot house sits on a 6,599 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom + an extra large bonus room. This property was built in 1950. Nearby schools include Earl Nance Sr. Elementary School, Pope John Paul II Consolidated and Danforth Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Shop 'n Save, Six Stars Market and Yours Market. Nearby restaurants include Halls Ferry Circle, Imo's Pizza and McDonald's. 9248 Edna St is near Hickey Park, Emerson Electric Headquarters and Busche Park. This address can also be written as 9248 Edna Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63137.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9248 Edna St have any available units?
9248 Edna St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9248 Edna St currently offering any rent specials?
9248 Edna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 Edna St pet-friendly?
No, 9248 Edna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Does 9248 Edna St offer parking?
No, 9248 Edna St does not offer parking.
Does 9248 Edna St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9248 Edna St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 Edna St have a pool?
No, 9248 Edna St does not have a pool.
Does 9248 Edna St have accessible units?
No, 9248 Edna St does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 Edna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9248 Edna St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9248 Edna St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9248 Edna St does not have units with air conditioning.
