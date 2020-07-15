/
3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arnold, MO
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial
7 Highview Drive
7 Highview Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
4617 Dorbendale Court
4617 Dorbendale Court, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2442 sqft
Awesome Location! Extraoridinary Value! This spacious ranch with superb curb appeal and amazing space in Lindbergh School that you really have to see to believe! Home features desirable 3 bedrooms on the main floor, fresh paint, gleaming hardwood
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
130 Linnview
130 Linnview Drive, Mehlville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
925 sqft
Take a look At This Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath With Basement Located close to shopping, entertainment, transit, parks and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4602 SIESTA
4602 Siesta Ln, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1530 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
11359 Ranger Drive
11359 Ranger Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, with fenced in back yard. Home will be available Sept 1st. Well kept home in a Great School District. Main floor offers Living room, three bedrooms, Kitchen, and a full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Arnold
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
28 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1961 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Patch
7510 Minnesota Avenue
7510 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
This large Dutch style house is nestled on a quiet street in the fantastic south city neighborhood. House has been freshly painted and remodeled with 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs and 2bedroom 1 bath on the main floor.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
822 South Ballas Road
822 South Ballas Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Adorable ranch in Kirkwood schools! Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level, fenced in yard, partially finished basement - this one is move in ready! You'll love the open living room and dining room, which flow nicely into the kitchen
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
1029 Almont Lane
1029 Almont Ln, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
beautiful newly remodeled home. Three bedrooms two bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1029-almont-ln-webster-groves-mo-63119-usa/0b139d2f-2aec-4588-b1f0-f7029a7eb3db No Pets Allowed (RLNE5860505)
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
4426 Little Chief
4426 Little Chief Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Private Charming Home - Welcome to this Charming South County 3+ bed 1.5 bath home. Walk into a spacious family room and then into a kitchen/dining combo. The kitchen has custom cabinets and comes with all appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12617 Rott Road
12617 Rott Road, Sunset Hills, MO
A rare opportunity to lease this unique custom designed and built modern mansion - one of the jewels of Sunset Hills! The estate boasts the best finishes and extensive woodwork over 4 huge bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Patch
8223 Michigan Avenue
8223 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home available in the Patch area of Carondelet. This home offers over 2200 square feet of space, with off-street parking and fenced yard. Washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
470 Summit Tree Court
470 Summit Tree Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1854 sqft
Large condo in AAA Lindbergh School District with over 1800 square feet of living space and a unfinished basement. The kitchen is a cook and entertainers dream with tons of space and a private balcony, enjoy quiet evenings barbecuing on your deck.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1715 Dover Trace Drive
1715 Dover Trace Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
988 sqft
Wonderfully updated home! Featuring three bedrooms w/ two baths. Completely renovated eat-in kitchen. Attractive back yard with lots of patio space. Conveniently highway access, as well as, proximity to local food, beverage and retail establishments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
3616 Upton
3616 Upton Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1586 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The house boasts w/ hardwood floor throughout.
