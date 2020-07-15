/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Arnold, MO
884 Woodridge Drive
884 Woodridge Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Totally updated throughout. Condo is located in the quiet Woodridge Estates Subdivision. Laminate wood floors in lvg/dng and hllwy, bedrooms have carpet. There is a full size family room and laundry Room down stairs.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold
5376 Lakewood Terrace
5376 Lakewood Terrace, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$955
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Oakville
27 Kassebaum Lane
27 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
941 sqft
Don't miss this clean, spacious, and updated 2-bedroom condo in south county. Fresh paint. Conveniently located near 270/55/255, this charming condo features higher-end counters, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Steam cleaned carpets.
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just
Oakville
37 Kassebaum Lane, Unit 206
37 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
941 sqft
Condo for Rent in South County - Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, electric heat, carpet, hardwood floors, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer (electric), 1 carport space.
Results within 10 miles of Arnold
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1222 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.
Glendale
1006 Kirkham Avenue
1006 Kirkham Avenue, Glendale, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
*Beautiful updated kitchen, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (gas range/built in micro, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator with ice/water dispenser)*Nice hardwood floors in light filled formal dining room & cozy living
1926 Hunting Lake
1926 Hunting Lake Court, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1216 sqft
Completely updated Kirkwood Condo. 2 bed, 2 bath with tons of space. Fresh paint, carpet and all the upgrades. Spacious living room with an exposed brick wall. Walks out to big covered private deck.
194 Brandy Mill
194 Brandy Mill Circle, High Ridge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
This very nice 2 bed 2 full bath 2nd floor condo is very conveniently located near shopping, schools and much more. This unit has some newer wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a nice balcony off of the living room and is over 1000 sq. ft.
Lemay
3655 Park Lawn Drive
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT - FOR SALE. 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows. Hardwood Floors with original wood doors in great condition. Ceiling Fans.
103 Walnut
103 Walnut St, Pevely, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Completely updated townhouse this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath features, laminate wood flooring, updated eat in kitchen, with all appliances including fridge (excludes maintenance, dishwasher, stove.
895 Forest Avenue
895 Forest Avenue, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1085 sqft
Quality abounds in this two bedroom, two bath condo. The Kitchen boasts 42'' sold maple cabinets, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, dishwasher AND refrigerator.
