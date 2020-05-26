All apartments in Affton
Affton, MO
8919 New Hampshire Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:03 PM

8919 New Hampshire Avenue

8919 New Hampshire Avenue · (314) 568-1029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8919 New Hampshire Avenue, Affton, MO 63123
Affton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Owner says credit score of 670 or higher a must.Welcome Home! One bedroom, one bath FIRST FLOOR unit. Expansive carpeted living room/dining room space. Laminate kitchen floor. Kitchen has an abundance of white cabinetry, pantry with appliances provided. Appliances include an electric stove and refrigerator. Modern bathroom with medicine cabinet. Bedroom (13 by 12) with full wall to wall closet and a small concrete patio. This is a great starter apartment. New windows, new blinds, forced air heat and central air with coin operated laundry in the basement and a storage locker.There is a parking lot for cars. Fabulous Landlord looking for a fabulous tenant. Tenant pays electric and gas. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash. Must have steady job, excellent credit and no prior eviction or bankruptcy. Application process - Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Non smoking apartment and no pets. Verification of income - credit report and a police background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

