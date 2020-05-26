8919 New Hampshire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Owner says credit score of 670 or higher a must.Welcome Home! One bedroom, one bath FIRST FLOOR unit. Expansive carpeted living room/dining room space. Laminate kitchen floor. Kitchen has an abundance of white cabinetry, pantry with appliances provided. Appliances include an electric stove and refrigerator. Modern bathroom with medicine cabinet. Bedroom (13 by 12) with full wall to wall closet and a small concrete patio. This is a great starter apartment. New windows, new blinds, forced air heat and central air with coin operated laundry in the basement and a storage locker.There is a parking lot for cars. Fabulous Landlord looking for a fabulous tenant. Tenant pays electric and gas. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash. Must have steady job, excellent credit and no prior eviction or bankruptcy. Application process - Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Non smoking apartment and no pets. Verification of income - credit report and a police background check required.