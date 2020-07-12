All apartments in Affton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:00 PM

7114 Fernbrook

7114 Fernbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7114 Fernbrook Drive, Affton, MO 63123
Marlborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This great ranch situated at the end of the cul de sac has all the updates and plenty of natural light. Engineered hardwood floors and updated light fixtures throughout the main floor living areas. The kitchen has ceramic tile, custom cabinets, stylish fixtures & stainless appliances. Incredible kitchen that offers stainless appliances and professional style faucet. The gorgeous, tall kitchen cabinets and granite top make this space a pleasant place for family and friends to gather. There is a living, family and a bonus room and if that were not enough- there is also a sunny, happy enclosed patio for guests or family activities to spill into. The master bedroom has two closets and lots of windows! Private backyard with mature trees and plenty of space for fun! Additional updates include new two panel doors, updated light fixtures and fresh paint. All appliances are included with the lease including brand new washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 Fernbrook have any available units?
7114 Fernbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Affton, MO.
What amenities does 7114 Fernbrook have?
Some of 7114 Fernbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 Fernbrook currently offering any rent specials?
7114 Fernbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 Fernbrook pet-friendly?
No, 7114 Fernbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Affton.
Does 7114 Fernbrook offer parking?
Yes, 7114 Fernbrook offers parking.
Does 7114 Fernbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7114 Fernbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 Fernbrook have a pool?
No, 7114 Fernbrook does not have a pool.
Does 7114 Fernbrook have accessible units?
No, 7114 Fernbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 Fernbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7114 Fernbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 7114 Fernbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 7114 Fernbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
