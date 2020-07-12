7114 Fernbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This great ranch situated at the end of the cul de sac has all the updates and plenty of natural light. Engineered hardwood floors and updated light fixtures throughout the main floor living areas. The kitchen has ceramic tile, custom cabinets, stylish fixtures & stainless appliances. Incredible kitchen that offers stainless appliances and professional style faucet. The gorgeous, tall kitchen cabinets and granite top make this space a pleasant place for family and friends to gather. There is a living, family and a bonus room and if that were not enough- there is also a sunny, happy enclosed patio for guests or family activities to spill into. The master bedroom has two closets and lots of windows! Private backyard with mature trees and plenty of space for fun! Additional updates include new two panel doors, updated light fixtures and fresh paint. All appliances are included with the lease including brand new washer and dryer.