Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

8920 Spring Lane Available 06/01/20 Recently Updated 2 Bed + Loft/1.5 Bath Townhouse- Great Location! Available June 1 - This 2 bedroom plus loft townhouse has a great floorplan with laminate floors on the main level.



MAIN LEVEL: Large living room opens to dining room and kitchen- open floor plan. Access to the patio, garage, and a half bath complete this level.

UPPER LEVEL: This level has a great sized loft- perfect for an office or kids play area. Two good size bedrooms, a full bathroom, and upper level laundry!



Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included in the rent! No Pets Allowed. Available June 1, 2020



Due to COVID-19, we are not doing in-person tours. Here is a virtual tour of the property: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/670be339-0258-430c-b613-327be79aaa75?setAttribution=mls



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644383)