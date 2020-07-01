All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

8920 Spring Lane

8920 Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8920 Spring Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8920 Spring Lane Available 06/01/20 Recently Updated 2 Bed + Loft/1.5 Bath Townhouse- Great Location! Available June 1 - This 2 bedroom plus loft townhouse has a great floorplan with laminate floors on the main level.

MAIN LEVEL: Large living room opens to dining room and kitchen- open floor plan. Access to the patio, garage, and a half bath complete this level.
UPPER LEVEL: This level has a great sized loft- perfect for an office or kids play area. Two good size bedrooms, a full bathroom, and upper level laundry!

Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included in the rent! No Pets Allowed. Available June 1, 2020

Due to COVID-19, we are not doing in-person tours. Here is a virtual tour of the property: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/670be339-0258-430c-b613-327be79aaa75?setAttribution=mls

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 Spring Lane have any available units?
8920 Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 8920 Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8920 Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 Spring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8920 Spring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 8920 Spring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8920 Spring Lane offers parking.
Does 8920 Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8920 Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 Spring Lane have a pool?
No, 8920 Spring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8920 Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 8920 Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8920 Spring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8920 Spring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8920 Spring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

