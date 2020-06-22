740 Spring Hill Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac. Large fenced in yard to enjoy along with a 3 car garage to keep your things snow-free this winter! All bedrooms are located on the same level, and the master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with a large soaking tub and walk in closet. Large windows in each room provides lots of natural light to the home. Open kitchen with an island perfect for cooking your favorite meals!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/kmD0QJdNtyA



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Water, Cable & Telephone



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.