Woodbury, MN
740 Spring Hill Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

740 Spring Hill Circle

740 Spring Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

740 Spring Hill Circle, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac. Large fenced in yard to enjoy along with a 3 car garage to keep your things snow-free this winter! All bedrooms are located on the same level, and the master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with a large soaking tub and walk in closet. Large windows in each room provides lots of natural light to the home. Open kitchen with an island perfect for cooking your favorite meals!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/kmD0QJdNtyA

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Water, Cable & Telephone

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Spring Hill Circle have any available units?
740 Spring Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 740 Spring Hill Circle have?
Some of 740 Spring Hill Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Spring Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
740 Spring Hill Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Spring Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Spring Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 740 Spring Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 740 Spring Hill Circle does offer parking.
Does 740 Spring Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Spring Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Spring Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 740 Spring Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 740 Spring Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 740 Spring Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Spring Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Spring Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Spring Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Spring Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
