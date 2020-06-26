All apartments in Woodbury
1101 Cedarwood Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:34 PM

1101 Cedarwood Drive

1101 Cedarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Cedarwood Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1101 Cedarwood Dr Woodbury MN 55125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Cedarwood Drive have any available units?
1101 Cedarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1101 Cedarwood Drive have?
Some of 1101 Cedarwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Cedarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Cedarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Cedarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Cedarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Cedarwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1101 Cedarwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Cedarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Cedarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Cedarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 Cedarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Cedarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Cedarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Cedarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Cedarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Cedarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Cedarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
