1101 Cedarwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1101 Cedarwood Dr Woodbury MN 55125