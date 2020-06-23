3757 Highland Ave

Amenities

Cozy side by side 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in White Bear Lake. A beautiful front lawn and stamped concrete walkway leads you to the front door. A gorgeous stone fireplace, newer updated carpet and windows make the living room a cozy, warm space to spend evenings and lazy weekends. To the left is the beautiful eat in kitchen. Down the main hallway on the main level you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The finished lower level features a good sized family room and small bar area. An additional bedroom, bath and laundry room finish off the lower level. This property sits on a 1/2 acre in a quiet established neighborhood. This unit includes the 2 car detached garage and back deck area excellent for entertaining. This property is available November 15th, 2019. Call Garnet Real Estate Services to schedule a showing at 651-491-8005.