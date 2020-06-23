All apartments in White Bear Lake
White Bear Lake, MN
3757 Highland Ave
3757 Highland Ave

3757 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3757 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy side by side 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in White Bear Lake. A beautiful front lawn and stamped concrete walkway leads you to the front door. A gorgeous stone fireplace, newer updated carpet and windows make the living room a cozy, warm space to spend evenings and lazy weekends. To the left is the beautiful eat in kitchen. Down the main hallway on the main level you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The finished lower level features a good sized family room and small bar area. An additional bedroom, bath and laundry room finish off the lower level. This property sits on a 1/2 acre in a quiet established neighborhood. This unit includes the 2 car detached garage and back deck area excellent for entertaining. This property is available November 15th, 2019. Call Garnet Real Estate Services to schedule a showing at 651-491-8005.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Highland Ave have any available units?
3757 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 3757 Highland Ave have?
Some of 3757 Highland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3757 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Bear Lake.
Does 3757 Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 3757 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3757 Highland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 3757 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3757 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3757 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3757 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3757 Highland Ave has units with air conditioning.
