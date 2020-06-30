4 bed 2 bath home in White Bear Lake move-in ready - Property Id: 187910
Call today on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in White Bear Lake. This lower level duplex has an awesome layout. Two levels main level has two bedrooms bathroom kitchen living room and dining room. Walks out to a wrap around porch. Head upstairs to 2 bedrooms and a loft/office/second living room and bathroom. Tenants play all utilities handle the lawn and snow. Two car garage included. 6 month lease minimum pets are welcome with deposit and owners approval. Within walking distance of downtown White Bear Lake. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187910 Property Id 187910
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1995 Eugene Street have any available units?
1995 Eugene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 1995 Eugene Street have?
Some of 1995 Eugene Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Eugene Street currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Eugene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Eugene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1995 Eugene Street is pet friendly.
Does 1995 Eugene Street offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Eugene Street offers parking.
Does 1995 Eugene Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1995 Eugene Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Eugene Street have a pool?
No, 1995 Eugene Street does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Eugene Street have accessible units?
No, 1995 Eugene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Eugene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 Eugene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 Eugene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 Eugene Street does not have units with air conditioning.
