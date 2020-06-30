All apartments in White Bear Lake
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1995 Eugene Street

1995 Eugene Street · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Eugene Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed 2 bath home in White Bear Lake move-in ready - Property Id: 187910

Call today on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in White Bear Lake. This lower level duplex has an awesome layout. Two levels main level has two bedrooms bathroom kitchen living room and dining room. Walks out to a wrap around porch. Head upstairs to 2 bedrooms and a loft/office/second living room and bathroom. Tenants play all utilities handle the lawn and snow. Two car garage included. 6 month lease minimum pets are welcome with deposit and owners approval. Within walking distance of downtown White Bear Lake.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187910
Property Id 187910

(RLNE5389168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

