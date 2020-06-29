All apartments in Victoria
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

7900 Zinnia Street

7900 Zinnia Street · No Longer Available
Location

7900 Zinnia Street, Victoria, MN 55386

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This 5 bedroom rental home has 3 bedroom on the upper main level and 2 on the lower level, plus an office. The large lot that backs up to Carver Park grounds. 2 car garage and addition outside parking. updated kitchen and bathrooms. Available for a 12 month lease December 21st.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Zinnia Street have any available units?
7900 Zinnia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
What amenities does 7900 Zinnia Street have?
Some of 7900 Zinnia Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Zinnia Street currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Zinnia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Zinnia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7900 Zinnia Street is pet friendly.
Does 7900 Zinnia Street offer parking?
Yes, 7900 Zinnia Street offers parking.
Does 7900 Zinnia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7900 Zinnia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Zinnia Street have a pool?
No, 7900 Zinnia Street does not have a pool.
Does 7900 Zinnia Street have accessible units?
No, 7900 Zinnia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Zinnia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7900 Zinnia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7900 Zinnia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7900 Zinnia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
