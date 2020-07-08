899 Berwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Immaculate 3 Bedroom Home with Two Car Garage and Large Deck - Enjoy this wonderfully updated and well maintained one story home! With amenities inside & out. The main floor kitchen opens up to your private deck. In back there is a in-ground heated pool & hot tub, patio, fire pit and acre lot which you will share with the adjoining community. The kitchen has been updated with granite tops, stained cabinets & pullout drawers. Complete bathroom remodel with new tub & custom tile surround, sink, lighting & countertops. Lower level family room with bar & free-standing fireplace & 3/4 bath with jacuzzi tub. Over-sized heated 2 car garage.



