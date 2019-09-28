All apartments in Tonka Bay
20 Bay St
20 Bay St

20 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Bay Street, Tonka Bay, MN 55331

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Exceptional, fully renovated, Lake Minnetonka home in the heart of Tonka Bay. Beautiful lakefront living. This beautiful home has a eat in kitchen with new appliances, dining room, living room, sunroom, master bedroom with lake view and ensuite spa like bathroom, second bedroom and bath. The homes open floor plan makes for easy entertaining. Detached 2 car garage. Dock with 2 boat awnings. Located near bike path and walking trail, 10 min from downtown Excelsior and in Minnetonka school district. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $3,850) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,850) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($55 application fee per adult 18+) (PETS: on a Case by case basis requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Owner does not participate in section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Bay St have any available units?
20 Bay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tonka Bay, MN.
What amenities does 20 Bay St have?
Some of 20 Bay St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
20 Bay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Bay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Bay St is pet friendly.
Does 20 Bay St offer parking?
Yes, 20 Bay St offers parking.
Does 20 Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Bay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Bay St have a pool?
No, 20 Bay St does not have a pool.
Does 20 Bay St have accessible units?
No, 20 Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Bay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Bay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Bay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Bay St does not have units with air conditioning.
