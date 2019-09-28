Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage hot tub pet friendly

Exceptional, fully renovated, Lake Minnetonka home in the heart of Tonka Bay. Beautiful lakefront living. This beautiful home has a eat in kitchen with new appliances, dining room, living room, sunroom, master bedroom with lake view and ensuite spa like bathroom, second bedroom and bath. The homes open floor plan makes for easy entertaining. Detached 2 car garage. Dock with 2 boat awnings. Located near bike path and walking trail, 10 min from downtown Excelsior and in Minnetonka school district. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $3,850) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,850) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($55 application fee per adult 18+) (PETS: on a Case by case basis requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Owner does not participate in section 8.