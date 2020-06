Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with beautiful hardwood floors and woodwork. Back yard/patio space, 2 entrances to this unit. Master walk-in closet. Includes stove and fridge. Common area coin operated laundry room in basement. Tenant pays electric. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Street parking only, tenant provides own A/C. This property is pet friendly but dogs must be under 25 pounds.