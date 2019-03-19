All apartments in Stillwater
2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit

1108 Owens Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Owens Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
This spacious, 2Bd/1Ba twinhome comes with lawn care and snow removal included! Open living room. Patio leading to fenced back yard. One car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

