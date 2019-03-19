Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Stillwater
Find more places like 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stillwater, MN
/
2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit
1108 Owens Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1108 Owens Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
This spacious, 2Bd/1Ba twinhome comes with lawn care and snow removal included! Open living room. Patio leading to fenced back yard. One car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit have any available units?
2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stillwater, MN
.
What amenities does 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit have?
Some of 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit currently offering any rent specials?
2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit pet-friendly?
No, 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stillwater
.
Does 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit offer parking?
Yes, 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit offers parking.
Does 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit have a pool?
No, 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit does not have a pool.
Does 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit have accessible units?
No, 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit has units with dishwashers.
Does 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2Bd/1Ba Twinhome Unit has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Hudson, WI
Hugo, MN
Oakdale, MN
Somerset, WI
White Bear Lake, MN
North St. Paul, MN
Forest Lake, MN
Vadnais Heights, MN
Cottage Grove, MN
South St. Paul, MN
Little Canada, MN
New Richmond, WI
Inver Grove Heights, MN
West St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MN
Mendota Heights, MN
Blaine, MN
Falcon Heights, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities