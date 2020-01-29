2384 Oak Glen Trail

Amenities

This home is in the Oak Glen neighborhood on the north edge of Stillwater. It has one standard bedroom and two master suites each with attached baths w/double sink vanities (one has a jetted tub) and walk in closets. The top floor bedroom has a wonderful loft that would be a great office space or play area for kids. There is a huge eat-in gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including a wine refrigerator and gas oven. There is also a separate formal dining room, living room (or office), and family room with a gas fireplace. The laundry room w/washer & dryer can be entered directly from the attached two car garage. There is a ton of storage space too, both in the basement and in the attic. Pets will be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit. You will enjoy living in the wonderful St. Croix Valley area.