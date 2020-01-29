All apartments in Stillwater
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:28 AM

2384 Oak Glen Trail

2384 Oak Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2384 Oak Glen Trail, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is in the Oak Glen neighborhood on the north edge of Stillwater. It has one standard bedroom and two master suites each with attached baths w/double sink vanities (one has a jetted tub) and walk in closets. The top floor bedroom has a wonderful loft that would be a great office space or play area for kids. There is a huge eat-in gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including a wine refrigerator and gas oven. There is also a separate formal dining room, living room (or office), and family room with a gas fireplace. The laundry room w/washer & dryer can be entered directly from the attached two car garage. There is a ton of storage space too, both in the basement and in the attic. Pets will be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit. You will enjoy living in the wonderful St. Croix Valley area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 Oak Glen Trail have any available units?
2384 Oak Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 2384 Oak Glen Trail have?
Some of 2384 Oak Glen Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2384 Oak Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2384 Oak Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 Oak Glen Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2384 Oak Glen Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2384 Oak Glen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2384 Oak Glen Trail offers parking.
Does 2384 Oak Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2384 Oak Glen Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 Oak Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 2384 Oak Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2384 Oak Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 2384 Oak Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2384 Oak Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2384 Oak Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2384 Oak Glen Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2384 Oak Glen Trail has units with air conditioning.

