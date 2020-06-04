All apartments in St. Bonifacius
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

8886 Partridge Rd

8886 Partridge Road · (651) 797-6902
Location

8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN 55375

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout. Home has a one car garage, washer and dryer on the upper level, walk in closets, a jetted tub, and a bonus loft space for a desk or office. Close proximity to Highway 7 and Highway 5!

Available August 1! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, trash. Lawn maintenance and snow service included. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,050+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 8886 Partridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8886 Partridge Rd have any available units?
8886 Partridge Rd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8886 Partridge Rd have?
Some of 8886 Partridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8886 Partridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8886 Partridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8886 Partridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8886 Partridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Bonifacius.
Does 8886 Partridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8886 Partridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 8886 Partridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8886 Partridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8886 Partridge Rd have a pool?
No, 8886 Partridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8886 Partridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 8886 Partridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8886 Partridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8886 Partridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8886 Partridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8886 Partridge Rd has units with air conditioning.
