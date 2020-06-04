8886 Partridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout. Home has a one car garage, washer and dryer on the upper level, walk in closets, a jetted tub, and a bonus loft space for a desk or office. Close proximity to Highway 7 and Highway 5!



Available August 1! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, trash. Lawn maintenance and snow service included. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,050+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.



Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 8886 Partridge.