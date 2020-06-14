106 Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN with gym
1 of 44
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 33
1 of 16
1 of 3
1 of 15
1 of 87
1 of 38
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 30
1 of 18
1 of 29
Not many cities can claim their fame from being pioneers in kicking off the shopping and consumer industry in America.
With a long history of shopping and innovation, (St. Anthony Shopping Center was built in the 1950's and is the first strip mall in the state of Minnesota) St. Anthony is a great place for those who love to cruise the air conditioned comforts of indoor consumerism. Easy access to Minneapolis and all of its great shopping malls and stores -- including the Mall of America -- makes this Minnesota landmark also close enough to commute into and out of work like clockwork. The town, although basically considered a commuter town, has some history and culture of its own, along with fantastic parks and a thriving tight-knit community. If you're looking for a suburb of Minneapolis where you can find an apartment that's affordable, you're looking in the right spot. St. Anthony offers all the best amenities of the big city with the chance to go home to some Midwestern peace and quiet whenever you want. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Anthony renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.