/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1677 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
3141 Stinson Boulevard
3141 Northeast Stinson Boulevard, St. Anthony, MN
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! **TO SET UP A SHOWING please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery.
Results within 1 mile of St. Anthony
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Audubon Park
1 Unit Available
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy
1312 Saint Anthony Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom large duplex - Property Id: 137792 Three bedroom large duplex recently remodeled. All hardwood floors. Large family room. Great neighbourhood. Call. 612 499 6293 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Audubon Park
1 Unit Available
2656 Buchanan St NE
2656 Northeast Buchanan Street, Minneapolis, MN
Move in and enjoy the summer in this updated NE Minneapolis home. This is a 4-bedroom, 1 bath nicely updated property, with wood floors, lots of natural light and established landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of St. Anthony
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1373 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
St. Anthony
14 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1646 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Downtown West
20 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,825
2052 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1591 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown East
46 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,835
1473 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Loring Park
15 Units Available
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1425 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Warehouse District
27 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,173
1851 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Marcy - Holmes
17 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$10,236
2768 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Warehouse District
25 Units Available
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,441
1992 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Long Lake
5 Units Available
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1565 sqft
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Verified
1 of 162
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Nicollet Island
119 Units Available
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$9,770
2733 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Marcy - Holmes
1 Unit Available
Breton
707 8th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Apartments at the Breton offer classic and affordable living near Downtown, Northeast, and Uptown Minneapolis, and near the U of M campus. They have spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with hardwood floors and other amenities.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Nicollet Island
12 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1786 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Como
1 Unit Available
1085 16th Ave. SE
1085 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH Spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home located within walking distance from the U of MN campus. 4 spacious bedrooms with large living room and kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Como
1 Unit Available
840 25th Ave. SE
840 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST **$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH!** Nice duplex in a very quiet neighborhood right near the University of Minnesota campus.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Anthony East
1 Unit Available
613 Van Burent St ne
613 Northeast Van Buren Street, Minneapolis, MN
613 Van Burent St ne Available 08/01/20 Northeast MPLS 4BD/2BA House! Attached Garage, Fenced Yard & Laundry! Avail. 8/1! - This property is in a great location of NE Mpls.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4416 Jackson street NE
4416 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Spacious brick house two car garage - Property Id: 293572 Beautiful brick house 1220 square foot?and a basement .2 car detached garage.close to bus line.nice fenced yard. 1.5 bathrooms.utilities not included.
Similar Pages
St. Anthony 1 BedroomsSt. Anthony 2 BedroomsSt. Anthony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Anthony 3 BedroomsSt. Anthony Accessible Apartments
St. Anthony Apartments with BalconySt. Anthony Apartments with GarageSt. Anthony Apartments with GymSt. Anthony Apartments with ParkingSt. Anthony Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MN