2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN
Last updated June 12
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Results within 1 mile of St. Anthony
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Last updated June 11
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
831 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12
Windom Park
1 Unit Available
1312 22nd Avenue NE
1312 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3500 sqft
NO PETS & NO SMOKING. Great location, great neighborhood, great neighbors! Near many Micro-Brews, Quarry Shopping Center, library, coffee shops, great foods, small shops & food co-op, all close by.
Results within 5 miles of St. Anthony
Last updated June 12
Warehouse District
153 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Last updated June 12
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Last updated June 12
University
41 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1039 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Last updated June 12
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 12
St. Anthony
14 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Last updated June 12
Energy Park
11 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Last updated June 12
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Last updated June 12
Downtown West
38 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Last updated June 12
North Park
1 Unit Available
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
Last updated June 12
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Downtown West
20 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 12
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Last updated June 12
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Last updated June 12
Loring Park
2 Units Available
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1086 sqft
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home.
