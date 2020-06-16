726 1st Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool

**Virtual Tour Available** Located just across the alley from Lorraine park, this 3 bed, 1 bath side by side duplex is ready now! Freshly painted, floors refinished, new tub surround to be installed soon - this is a well maintained property, looking for quality tenants to treat it as their own. Walk in to the spacious living room, to the dining room and cozy kitchen. All bedrooms are on the upper level with ample closet space, and full bathroom. Unfinished basement with a great rec room or storage, and separate laundry room with washer/dryer. The yard is quaint and well manicured. 2 spots off street available for tenants, no garage parking at this time. Tenants responsible for gas/electric and water. Owner covers trash. Tenants share lawn/snow care duties with the other unit. Small pets considered based upon the final application and references - no guarantees. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 lease admin fee and a monthly 7 processing fee applies. Reach out to Amanda Coleman with questions! acoleman@renterswarehouse.com - email is best, text acceptable.