Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

726 1st Avenue S

726 1st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

726 1st Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
**Virtual Tour Available** Located just across the alley from Lorraine park, this 3 bed, 1 bath side by side duplex is ready now! Freshly painted, floors refinished, new tub surround to be installed soon - this is a well maintained property, looking for quality tenants to treat it as their own. Walk in to the spacious living room, to the dining room and cozy kitchen. All bedrooms are on the upper level with ample closet space, and full bathroom. Unfinished basement with a great rec room or storage, and separate laundry room with washer/dryer. The yard is quaint and well manicured. 2 spots off street available for tenants, no garage parking at this time. Tenants responsible for gas/electric and water. Owner covers trash. Tenants share lawn/snow care duties with the other unit. Small pets considered based upon the final application and references - no guarantees. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 lease admin fee and a monthly 7 processing fee applies. Reach out to Amanda Coleman with questions! acoleman@renterswarehouse.com - email is best, text acceptable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

