Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

168 Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shoreview renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cardigan
16 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sitzer
1 Unit Available
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreview

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Lexington
1 Unit Available
3811 Restwood Rd
3811 Restwood Road, Lexington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Shoreview
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Payne - Phalen
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$829
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Lake
4 Units Available
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
11670 Goodhue St NE
11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2202 sqft
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
91 Jessamine Ave W
91 West Jessamine Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Perfect corner lot: classic, spacious 2+ bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in convenient location of St Paul.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1696 Pleasant St Apt C
1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
937 sqft
Great location in high Demand! Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line. Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA. Unit has been painted! Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
1337 Arkwright St N #119
1337 North Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
670 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Central Park
1 Unit Available
2442 Aglen Street
2442 Aglen Street, Roseville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2060 sqft
Spacious and inviting Roseville home close to all the action of both cities, abundant retail and restaurants, yet situated on a quiet street with huge private lot.
Results within 10 miles of Shoreview
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Shoreview, MN

Swell living: CNN Money regards Shoreview as one of the best places to live in the United States. The city was lauded for its high quality of life, with the presence of excellent recreational opportunities highlighted as one of the primary reasons why it outranked so many of its neighboring communities.

Shoreview is a small city located to the north of St. Paul. Originally a part of the Mounds View Township, Shoreview was incorporated in 1957 after a group of dedicated residents realized that a township government simply wasn't enough to ensure a high quality of life for those living in the rapidly growing city. That growth continued through the next several decades, with the city reaching a population of 25,043 as of the 2010 United States Census. Although it's become a significant force in the Twin Cities since its 1957 incorporation, Shoreview retains the friendliness and small-town charm that set it apart from day one. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Shoreview, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shoreview renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

