Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1875 Bluestem Lane Available 10/01/19 Townhouse Available October 1, Open Floor Plan, Jacuzzi Tub, Fireplace - Shoreview townhouse available October 1. The main level has an open floor plan. The living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast bar next to the dining area. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.

Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master has a large walk-in closet. There's a full bath with separate tub and shower. Laundry is conveniently located in the hallway between the two bedrooms.

This townhouse also a single stall attached garage, central a/c and a patio in the front. New flooring was installed throughout the entire townhouse last year.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Rent includes water, trash and association dues

Up to two small pets (under 30 lbs.) are okay with a $50/month pet fee per

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE4402802)