Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1875 Bluestem Lane

1875 Bluestem Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1875 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN 55126
Rice Creek - Brookside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1875 Bluestem Lane Available 10/01/19 Townhouse Available October 1, Open Floor Plan, Jacuzzi Tub, Fireplace - Shoreview townhouse available October 1. The main level has an open floor plan. The living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast bar next to the dining area. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master has a large walk-in closet. There's a full bath with separate tub and shower. Laundry is conveniently located in the hallway between the two bedrooms.
This townhouse also a single stall attached garage, central a/c and a patio in the front. New flooring was installed throughout the entire townhouse last year.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Rent includes water, trash and association dues
Up to two small pets (under 30 lbs.) are okay with a $50/month pet fee per
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE4402802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Bluestem Lane have any available units?
1875 Bluestem Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 1875 Bluestem Lane have?
Some of 1875 Bluestem Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 Bluestem Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Bluestem Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Bluestem Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 Bluestem Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1875 Bluestem Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1875 Bluestem Lane offers parking.
Does 1875 Bluestem Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 Bluestem Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Bluestem Lane have a pool?
No, 1875 Bluestem Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1875 Bluestem Lane have accessible units?
No, 1875 Bluestem Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Bluestem Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 Bluestem Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1875 Bluestem Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1875 Bluestem Lane has units with air conditioning.
