Rosemount, MN
3312 137th St. W
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

3312 137th St. W

3312 137th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

3312 137th Street West, Rosemount, MN 55068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
FOREVER @ EVERMOOR... - Move-In Ready...this 2-Story End Unit Townhome primely positioned on a walk-out lot features 3BR - 3.5BA and overlooks a quiet, wooded backyard, hardwood floors, center island kitchen w/ seating, tile surround gas fireplace, private deck off dining, master suite, laundry, and is just in immaculate condition! Other perks include: Great paved walking/biking trails that connect you to Rosemount, Apple Valley, Lakeville, and Schwarz Pond Park...Close to Rosemount High, shopping, and numerous restaurants. You will find that living Forever @ Evermoor is not a crazy cliche, as you'll experience when you walk through the front door! These Other Details Apply:
Lease Term = 1 Year, Minimum
Background Fee = $75/Applicant
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Pets = NO (Sorry :( )
Smoking = NO (Not Even Outside)
Section 8 = NOT APPROVED
Utilities = Tenant Responsible (Water, Gas, Electric)
Utilities = Owner Responsible (HOA Dues - Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance: Lawn Care, Snow Removal)
Available = Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 137th St. W have any available units?
3312 137th St. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
Is 3312 137th St. W currently offering any rent specials?
3312 137th St. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 137th St. W pet-friendly?
No, 3312 137th St. W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemount.
Does 3312 137th St. W offer parking?
No, 3312 137th St. W does not offer parking.
Does 3312 137th St. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 137th St. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 137th St. W have a pool?
No, 3312 137th St. W does not have a pool.
Does 3312 137th St. W have accessible units?
No, 3312 137th St. W does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 137th St. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 137th St. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 137th St. W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 137th St. W does not have units with air conditioning.

