3312 137th St. W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

FOREVER @ EVERMOOR... - Move-In Ready...this 2-Story End Unit Townhome primely positioned on a walk-out lot features 3BR - 3.5BA and overlooks a quiet, wooded backyard, hardwood floors, center island kitchen w/ seating, tile surround gas fireplace, private deck off dining, master suite, laundry, and is just in immaculate condition! Other perks include: Great paved walking/biking trails that connect you to Rosemount, Apple Valley, Lakeville, and Schwarz Pond Park...Close to Rosemount High, shopping, and numerous restaurants. You will find that living Forever @ Evermoor is not a crazy cliche, as you'll experience when you walk through the front door! These Other Details Apply:

Lease Term = 1 Year, Minimum

Background Fee = $75/Applicant

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

Pets = NO (Sorry :( )

Smoking = NO (Not Even Outside)

Section 8 = NOT APPROVED

Utilities = Tenant Responsible (Water, Gas, Electric)

Utilities = Owner Responsible (HOA Dues - Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance: Lawn Care, Snow Removal)

Available = Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5621551)