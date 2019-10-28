All apartments in Rosemount
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

15524 Claret Ave W.

15524 Claret Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15524 Claret Avenue, Rosemount, MN 55068
Valley Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15524 Claret Ave W. Available 11/01/19 Beautiful updated end unit town home *3Bed *2Bath Great location.Avail Nov 1. - Beautifully updated end unit town home. Very clean. MAIN LEVEL - Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, has an open flow from living room to dining room to kitchen. UPPER LEVEL- Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, main bath and second bedroom also on this level. LOWER LEVEL- third bedroom/office or could be used for second living space. Welcome Home! Includes Water/Sewer, Trash, and Snow/Lawn Care. Close to restaurants and shopping. One small pet OK. MUST SEE! Avail Nov 1. Showing time only available on Sundays from 4-5 pm.

(RLNE5221747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15524 Claret Ave W. have any available units?
15524 Claret Ave W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
What amenities does 15524 Claret Ave W. have?
Some of 15524 Claret Ave W.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15524 Claret Ave W. currently offering any rent specials?
15524 Claret Ave W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15524 Claret Ave W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15524 Claret Ave W. is pet friendly.
Does 15524 Claret Ave W. offer parking?
No, 15524 Claret Ave W. does not offer parking.
Does 15524 Claret Ave W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15524 Claret Ave W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15524 Claret Ave W. have a pool?
No, 15524 Claret Ave W. does not have a pool.
Does 15524 Claret Ave W. have accessible units?
No, 15524 Claret Ave W. does not have accessible units.
Does 15524 Claret Ave W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15524 Claret Ave W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15524 Claret Ave W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15524 Claret Ave W. does not have units with air conditioning.

