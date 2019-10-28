Amenities

15524 Claret Ave W. Available 11/01/19 Beautiful updated end unit town home *3Bed *2Bath Great location.Avail Nov 1. - Beautifully updated end unit town home. Very clean. MAIN LEVEL - Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, has an open flow from living room to dining room to kitchen. UPPER LEVEL- Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, main bath and second bedroom also on this level. LOWER LEVEL- third bedroom/office or could be used for second living space. Welcome Home! Includes Water/Sewer, Trash, and Snow/Lawn Care. Close to restaurants and shopping. One small pet OK. MUST SEE! Avail Nov 1. Showing time only available on Sundays from 4-5 pm.



(RLNE5221747)