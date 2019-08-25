All apartments in Rosemount
Rosemount, MN
14397 Banyan Lane
Last updated August 25 2019 at 1:24 PM

14397 Banyan Lane

14397 Banyan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14397 Banyan Lane, Rosemount, MN 55068
Bloomfield

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has a vaulted ceiling in the living room with fireplace. Also a vaulted ceiling in the Master bedroom. 2 car garage. Association handles yard and snow. Available now for move in.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14397 Banyan Lane have any available units?
14397 Banyan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
What amenities does 14397 Banyan Lane have?
Some of 14397 Banyan Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14397 Banyan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14397 Banyan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14397 Banyan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14397 Banyan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14397 Banyan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14397 Banyan Lane offers parking.
Does 14397 Banyan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14397 Banyan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14397 Banyan Lane have a pool?
No, 14397 Banyan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14397 Banyan Lane have accessible units?
No, 14397 Banyan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14397 Banyan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14397 Banyan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14397 Banyan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14397 Banyan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
