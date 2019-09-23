Amenities

14191 Avalon Path Available 11/01/19 Great Rosemount location *2Bed*1.5 Bath* 1698 SqFt* Available Nov 1 - END UNIT TOWN HOME OVERLOOKING BLOOMFIELD PARK! Great Rosemount location!



MAIN LEVEL- Living room with gas fireplace opens to dining area and breakfast bar. Large kitchen with center island and lots of cabinet space. 1/2 bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- Two nice size bedrooms- master is 18x13 and has large walk in closet. Also large loft area and full bath as well as laundry on this level. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal included. No pets allowed. MUST SEE. Available Nov 1, 2019



No Pets Allowed



