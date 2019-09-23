All apartments in Rosemount
Find more places like 14191 Avalon Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosemount, MN
/
14191 Avalon Path
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

14191 Avalon Path

14191 Avalon Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14191 Avalon Path, Rosemount, MN 55068
Bloomfield

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
14191 Avalon Path Available 11/01/19 Great Rosemount location *2Bed*1.5 Bath* 1698 SqFt* Available Nov 1 - END UNIT TOWN HOME OVERLOOKING BLOOMFIELD PARK! Great Rosemount location!

MAIN LEVEL- Living room with gas fireplace opens to dining area and breakfast bar. Large kitchen with center island and lots of cabinet space. 1/2 bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- Two nice size bedrooms- master is 18x13 and has large walk in closet. Also large loft area and full bath as well as laundry on this level. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal included. No pets allowed. MUST SEE. Available Nov 1, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3624124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14191 Avalon Path have any available units?
14191 Avalon Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
Is 14191 Avalon Path currently offering any rent specials?
14191 Avalon Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14191 Avalon Path pet-friendly?
No, 14191 Avalon Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemount.
Does 14191 Avalon Path offer parking?
No, 14191 Avalon Path does not offer parking.
Does 14191 Avalon Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14191 Avalon Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14191 Avalon Path have a pool?
No, 14191 Avalon Path does not have a pool.
Does 14191 Avalon Path have accessible units?
No, 14191 Avalon Path does not have accessible units.
Does 14191 Avalon Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 14191 Avalon Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14191 Avalon Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 14191 Avalon Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNInver Grove Heights, MNCottage Grove, MNLakeville, MNFarmington, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MN
West St. Paul, MNSavage, MNOakdale, MNFalcon Heights, MNNorth St. Paul, MNPrior Lake, MNLittle Canada, MNSt. Anthony, MNShakopee, MNGolden Valley, MNHopkins, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities