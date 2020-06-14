Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rochester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
42 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,075
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
27 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1055 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Folwell
205 Units Available
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,080
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Historic Southwest
11 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$715
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
870 sqft
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
31 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
17 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1247 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Kutzky Park
3 Units Available
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Kutzky Park
5 Units Available
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Homestead Village
862 Homestead Village Ln SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1083 sqft
Homestead Village affordable townhomes are conveniently located five minutes from beautiful downtown Rochester on the city bus line, and across the street from shopping and a city park with playground, picnic areas and walking paths.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Historic Southwest
5 Units Available
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$895
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
943 sqft
Rent and Income Levels Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Kutzky Park
6 Units Available
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Historic Southwest
4 Units Available
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
Located in the heart of Rochester, this community offers 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry, and allows e-payments. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and full-size bathtubs. Online portal for all tenants to use.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
117 19th St SE
117 19th St SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom with Two Car Garage - Property Id: 300256 Available July 1. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE. Will email the link upon request.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1309 Turnberry Dr SE
1309 Turnberry Drive Southeast, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful outdoor setting to enjoy summer! - Located in a newer development near Eastwood Golf course and with super easy access to RCTC and downtown Rochester, this beautiful 4 bedroom home features an amazing deck with pergola, the perfect place

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1122 10th St SW
1122 10th Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1122 10th St SW Available 07/01/20 Stunning "Old SW" home with true main-floor living! - Stunning "Old SW" home with true main-floor living! Step inside and you'll be greeted by hardwood floors throughout the main floor and a cozy gas fireplace in

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Folwell
1 Unit Available
310 16th Ave SW
310 16th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
310 16th Ave SW Available 07/01/20 Classic home just 1 block from St. Mary's Hospital! - Hard-to-find home just 1 block from St. Mary's Hospital! Classic home with loads of modern amenities and original character.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1863 18th St NW
1863 18th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1863 18th St NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Sunset Terrace w/spacious yard! - Freshly updated & conveniently located in Sunset Terrace! This cute house doesn't have an inch of carpeting! All hardwood floors or tile floors throughout the

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3703 Willow Heights Dr SW
3703 Willow Heights Drive Southwest, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3703 Willow Heights Dr SW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home on corner lot with fenced yard! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home, conveniently located in Willow Heights in SW Rochester.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kutzky Park
1 Unit Available
402 8TH AVENUE NW
402 8th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath house - 2 bedroom house with nice hardwood floors on the main level. with a nice kitchen, dinning room that has a sliding glass patio door to a deck at the back of the house and fenced in back yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kutzky Park
1 Unit Available
1240 1st St NW
1240 1st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 1st St NW Available 07/01/20 Kutzky Park Home w/Master Suite - Spectacular remodel! Updated throughout featuring remodeled bathrooms with high-end fixtures & more! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. 2 bedrooms on the main floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Slatterly Park
1 Unit Available
1012 4th Street Southeast - 2
1012 4th Street Southeast, Rochester, MN
Studio
$650
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New paint & Tiled shower! this Studio apartment with 1 bath on the upper level is just minutes to downtown. Just remodeled in a duplex this apartment is just the right place if you are looking for an affordable apartment in a single family setting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Elton Hills
1 Unit Available
1340 22nd St North West
1340 22nd St NW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Available August 1st. No showings till Vacant August 1st Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse is pleased to offer this three bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4068 7th Street Northwest
4068 7th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3152 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level home featuring vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a kitchen equipped with stainless appliances and solid surface counter tops.
City Guide for Rochester, MN

It may be home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic but that’s not the only thing Rochester, Minnesota has up its sleeve. In fact, the city slogan is “More than you know.” OooooOOOhh, tell me more... Right?

Rochester is also home to more than 100 parks and over 100,000 happy residents. Living here is about much more than snow days. Rochester offers an abundance of recreational activities, as well as some of the best shopping Minnesota has to offer.

How much will you love your new life in this North Star state? More than you know. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rochester, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rochester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

